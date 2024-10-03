Open Menu

ANP President Condoles Death Of Ishaq Dar's Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ANP President condoles death of Ishaq Dar's brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Central President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday expressed condolence on the death of Khizar Hayat Dar, the brother of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Aimal Wali Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of Khizar Hayat Dar, said a message issued here. He prayed courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude and eternal peace for the departed soul.

