Awami National President (ANP) Central President Asfand Yar Wali Khan Monday welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's statement for holding a grand dialogue with all stakeholders on national, economic issues and termed it a positive step forward

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Awami National President (ANP) Central President Asfand Yar Wali Khan Monday welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's statement for holding a grand dialogue with all stakeholders on national, economic issues and termed it a positive step forward.

In a statement over the proposed dialogue issued here, he said that it was a wise decision by the Prime Minister for creating political harmony in the country and seeking a viable solution to economic issues, adding that a roadmap should be chalked out in the grand dialogue in the light of the constitution of Pakistan to resolve issues of the masses.

He said that currently life has become so difficult for a common man in the country as the prices of daily use commodities have become out of reach for them while unemployment has increased manifold.

Asfand Yar further said that all political parties should have to realize that the prolonged power and gas loadshedding, economic instability and law and order situation had made the life of common man miserable.

He said that the proposed grand dialogue by the Prime Minister was the need of the hour and all political parties should have to give priority to national interest rather party agenda, adding that all other stakeholders should also be invited in this dialogue for a positive outcome.