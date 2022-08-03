ANP protest against Imran Khan for abusive language against Pakhtuns, Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Awami National Party on Wednesday staged protest demonstration against PTI Chairman Imran for using abusive language against Pakhtuns and Peshawar city.

The ANP spokesperson, MPA Samar Haroon Bilour, former MPA Yasin Khalil, Sana Gulzar Advocate, Sher Rehman, trader leader Mujab-ur Rehman and large of workers gathered Infront of Peshawar Press club to register their protest.

They said that after decision of the Election Commission in foreign funding case, Imran Khan has been proved as certified thief who missed his own party's funds and received prohibited donation from foreign nationals.

The ANP leaders addressing the gathering said that Pakhtuns gave respect to Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan but he totally ignored people of the province.

Samar Bilour said that Imran Khan is naive to Pakhtuns culture and tradition that is why he using indecent words against people of province.

She said that ANP solved problems of the province during it's rule and open universities and medical colleges to overcome problems of students.

She also criticized PTI government for turning the city of flowers into heaps of garbage with poor cleanliness and sanitation system.