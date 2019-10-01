ANP Provincial Cabinet, Council, Working committee to meet on Oct.10-12

Provincial President of ANP Aimal Wali Khan has convened meetings of the provincial cabinet, provincial council and working committee on October 10-12 here at Bacha Khan Markaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial President of ANP Aimal Wali Khan has convened meetings of the provincial cabinet, provincial council and working committee on October 10-12 here at Bacha Khan Markaz.

The provincial cabinet of ANP will meet here with Provincial head Aimal Wali Khan in the chair on October 10 will discuss the overall political situation of the province, administrative affairs of the party and organizational visits of the ANP KP Chief to districts.

The provincial council will meet on October 11 wherein political situation of the province and other matters would be debated.

Similarly the Working Committee will meet on October 12.Provincial General Secretary ANP Sardar Hussain Babak has directed the members of the cabinet, council and working committee to ensure the participation in the meetings.