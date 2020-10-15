ANP Provincial Cabinet to meet on Oct 21

UrduPoint.com
Thu 15th October 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has convened the meeting of party's provincial cabinet on October 21, said a press release issued from Baccha Khan Markaz here on Thursday.

The meeting has been called on to discuss matters relating to organizational and operational matters of the party and emerging political scenario.

Aimal Wali has also summoned meetings of Provincial Working Committee and Provincial Council on Oct 22 and Oct 23 respectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

