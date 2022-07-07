ANP provincial president condemns Madran blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the IED blast at a police check-post in district Mardan and expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of a police Havaldar Maqsood.

He said that the anti state elements had become active to sabotage the peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for the purpose they were targeting the security forces especially police officials.

He expressed concern over the increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and target killing of police, lawyers, polio workers and said unfortunately the provincial government has failed to maintain peace and order in the province.

He suggested that the provincial government should show seriousness and take all the stakeholders onboard to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to overcome such incidents in the province.

Aimal Wali sympathized with the bereaved family of Havaldar Maqsood and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons of the incident.