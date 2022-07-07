UrduPoint.com

ANP Provincial President Condemns Madran Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ANP provincial president condemns Madran blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the IED blast at a police check-post in district Mardan and expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of a police Havaldar Maqsood.

He said that the anti state elements had become active to sabotage the peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for the purpose they were targeting the security forces especially police officials.

He expressed concern over the increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and target killing of police, lawyers, polio workers and said unfortunately the provincial government has failed to maintain peace and order in the province.

He suggested that the provincial government should show seriousness and take all the stakeholders onboard to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to overcome such incidents in the province.

Aimal Wali sympathized with the bereaved family of Havaldar Maqsood and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Target Killing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kidnapping Awami National Party Polio Lawyers Mardan Family All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: ..

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: Lawyer

4 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.