ANP Provincial Secretary Culture appointed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed renowned educationist, Khadim Hussain as party's provincial secretary culture.

Prior to new assignment, Khadim Hussain was working in the capacity of Managing Director Baacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation.

Aimal Wali said that provincial council of the party could not be summoned due to corona pandemic adding new appointed would be confirmed from the council. He also expressed the hope that Khadim Hussain would promote the philosophy and vision of Baacha Khan and also fulfill his new responsibilities in a better way.