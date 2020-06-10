UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Provincial Secretary Culture Appointed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:11 PM

ANP Provincial Secretary Culture appointed

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed renowned educationist, Khadim Hussain as party's provincial secretary culture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed renowned educationist, Khadim Hussain as party's provincial secretary culture.

Prior to new assignment, Khadim Hussain was working in the capacity of Managing Director Baacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation.

Aimal Wali said that provincial council of the party could not be summoned due to corona pandemic adding new appointed would be confirmed from the council. He also expressed the hope that Khadim Hussain would promote the philosophy and vision of Baacha Khan and also fulfill his new responsibilities in a better way.

Related Topics

Awami National Party From

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.