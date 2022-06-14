ANP Quetta president Jamaluddin calls meeting on June 16

Awami National Party (ANP) Quetta District President Jamaluddin Rashtian has called a meeting of the District Working Committee on Thursday at Arbab House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Quetta District President Jamaluddin Rashtian has called a meeting of the District Working Committee on Thursday at Arbab House.

According to press release issued on Tuesday, the meeting will constitute the District Parliamentary board.