ANP ready for general election: Aimal Wali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan here Sunday said that free, fair and transparent election would help strengthen democracy on the country and his party was ready for February 8, 2024 election.

Addressing a big public gathering here, the ANP leader said that his party after winning the election would remove the 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa as according to him PTI had failed to address masses issues.

He claimed that PTI had disappointed the people in its nearly 10 years unpopular rule and his party would start development projects for socioeconomic emancipation of electorates on uniformed basis.

Aimal Wali said ANP would field candidates in all Constituencies and would achieve landslide victory. Aimal Wali said that his party would continue struggle for rights of people and supremacy of democracy. He urged party workers to start mobilization of masses for election and informed them about the party manfestio.

APP/fam