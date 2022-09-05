UrduPoint.com

ANP Reiterates Demand For Resignation Of KP Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 08:07 PM

ANP reiterates demand for resignation of KP finance minister

Awami National Party (ANP) has reiterated its demand for the resignation of KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for making a conspiracy against the country through writing letters regarding the IMF agreement with the federal government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has reiterated its demand for the resignation of KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for making a conspiracy against the country through writing letters regarding the IMF agreement with the Federal government.

The demand was reiterated by the ANP leaders while addressing a protest demonstration in front of the Provincial Assembly here on Monday. A large number of ANP activists wearing traditional red caps on their heads with red flags in their hands participated in the demo.

Addressing the protestors, central secretary general ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain condemned the consecutive violations of the constitution by the PTI chief Imran Khan and vowed to continue the struggle for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament and will combat anyone in this movement.

He said that since ouster from power, Imran Khan has been telling lies about the Pakistan-IMF agreement. He said that Imran Khan himself had signed the agreement while his finance minister Shaukat Tareen was defending it till the passage of the no confidence against their government.

But, today he is out to fail that agreement.

The veteran politician said that these intrigues of Shaukat Tareen and KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra were the violations of constitution and announced to register a treachery case against them.

He asked the KP finance minister to tender resignation from his office in his own interest; otherwise, ANP will continue its protest against him.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain also warned the PTI chief Imran Khan against interference in the constitutional institutions and vowed to continue war against the PTI chief Imran Khan to unmask his real face before the nation.

He was of the opinion that the removal of Imran Khan for only one day from tv screens and social media would prove the last nail in the coffin of his party and popularity.

