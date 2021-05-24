UrduPoint.com
ANP Rejects ADR Law In Merged Districts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:27 PM

The Awami National Party (ANP) has rejected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in the merged districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) has rejected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in the merged districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan in a statement on Monday said that the ADR system is an ambiguous law and it would be a great injustice with the people of merged districts to impose such laws through executive order without legislation in the provincial assembly by taking local elected representatives into confidence.

He said that if the government was serious in resolving issues of the merged districts, it should bring legislation in the provincial assembly.

Aimal Wali said that such laws would further create a sense of deprivation among the people and stressed the need of extending judicial system in the merged districts. He said that ADR system is a new shape of FCR laws which could not be challenged and the parties involved in the dispute would bear the expenditure of the Jirga.

