ANP rejects decision to sell land of universities: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Awami National Party has rejected the decision of provincial government to sell land of universities and said that it is the responsibility of provincial authorities to arrange funds for educational institutions.

In a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz, Provincial spokesman for ANP, Arsalan Khan said that we reject the decision of provincial government to sell land of Bacha Khan Greater Educational Complex.

He said that the decision would negatively impact overall education system adding that it is astonishing that provincial government deliberately did not took any step to ponder the issue during their eleven years tenure in KP.

ANP spokesman said that the decision to sell land of universities has proved that provincial government is incompetent and lack acumen to resolve existing financial crises in universities. He said that ANP would resist the decision and protect the educational institutions that were established by them in KP.

APP/mds/