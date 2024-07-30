Open Menu

ANP Rejects Decision To Sell Land Of Universities: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ANP rejects decision to sell land of universities: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Awami National Party has rejected the decision of provincial government to sell land of universities and said that it is the responsibility of provincial authorities to arrange funds for educational institutions.

In a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz, Provincial spokesman for ANP, Arsalan Khan said that we reject the decision of provincial government to sell land of Bacha Khan Greater Educational Complex.

He said that the decision would negatively impact overall education system adding that it is astonishing that provincial government deliberately did not took any step to ponder the issue during their eleven years tenure in KP.

ANP spokesman said that the decision to sell land of universities has proved that provincial government is incompetent and lack acumen to resolve existing financial crises in universities. He said that ANP would resist the decision and protect the educational institutions that were established by them in KP.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Education Government

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan