ANP Rejects KTH Report , Demanded Impartial Inquiry Into Patients Death

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

ANP rejects KTH report , demanded impartial inquiry into patients death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday rejected the inquiry report of board of Governors ( BoGs) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) regarding deaths of patients due to Oxygen shortage.

The ANP spokesperson, Samar Haroon Bailour said that ANP has demanded an independent inquiry into this criminal negligence and tragedy.

She also demanded probe into all appointments in BoGs and removal of non-Doctors from key posts.

The ANP has demanded resignation of Health Minister, Taimur Jhagra over the incident and held him responsible for not performing his duties professionally.

She criticised appointment of non-doctors in BoGs of major teaching hospitals of the province.

She said Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act has been badly failed to bring reforms in health sector.

