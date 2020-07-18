ANP restores membership of senior lawyer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday restored the membership of senior Lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi.

Abdul Latif Afridi visited Bacha Khan Markaz and met with the Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan.

Senior Leader of ANP Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Provincial Senior Vice President Khushdil Khan Advocate, Provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Provincial President NYO Tariq Afghan was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP would raise vice of the people on every forum.