ANP resumes political activities in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

The Awami National Party (ANP) has initiated political activities in Swat for upcoming elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :

During a workers' convention in Swat, Central Senior Vice President Amir Haider Khan Hoti expressed the importance of allocating resources to strengthen and enrich Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that ANP will conduct workers' discussions in every district, ensuring election tickets are awarded to the most deserving candidates for the upcoming elections.

He highlighted ANP's commitment to peace and its members' willingness to make sacrifices for democracy.

He emphasized that ANP supports the inclusion of all political parties in elections, underlining the significance of adhering to the rule of law and constitutional governance for overall prosperity and harmony in the country.