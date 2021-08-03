ANP revokes membership of two workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has revoked the membership of two party workers including Taufiq Khan and Shahid Hamza of district Swabi

According to a statement issued by the provincial spokesman Samar Haroon Bilour here on Monday, the decision of revoking the membership has been taken by the provincial cabinet in light of the recommendations of Provincial Election Commission and district level organization of the party.

It said that both members were issued show-cause notices over promotion of grouping and activities against the party on June 23,2021 and were asked to submit replies within a period of three days. But, they did not submit their replies that prompted the provincial president Aimal Wali Khan to strip them of the party membership and a formal notification in this regard was issued by provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak.