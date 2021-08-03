UrduPoint.com

ANP Revokes Membership Of Two Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:01 AM

ANP revokes membership of two workers

Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has revoked the membership of two party workers including Taufiq Khan and Shahid Hamza of district Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has revoked the membership of two party workers including Taufiq Khan and Shahid Hamza of district Swabi.

According to a statement issued by the provincial spokesman Samar Haroon Bilour here on Monday, the decision of revoking the membership has been taken by the provincial cabinet in light of the recommendations of Provincial Election Commission and district level organization of the party.

It said that both members were issued show-cause notices over promotion of grouping and activities against the party on June 23,2021 and were asked to submit replies within a period of three days. But, they did not submit their replies that prompted the provincial president Aimal Wali Khan to strip them of the party membership and a formal notification in this regard was issued by provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Swabi June Cabinet

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

19 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

1 hour ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

1 hour ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

2 hours ago
 Five children killed in roof collapse incident lai ..

Five children killed in roof collapse incident laid to rest

3 minutes ago
 Indian atrocities increasing after passing every s ..

Indian atrocities increasing after passing every single day in IIOJK: AJK Presid ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.