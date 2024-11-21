ANP seeks urgent joint session to address security concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Central President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, strongly condemned the tragic firing incident in Kurram, terming it a national tragedy.

He called for an urgent joint session of parliament to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Aimal Wali Khan lamented the killing of over 35 innocent individuals, calling it a significant tragedy for the collective conscience of the nation.

He offered prayers for the departed souls and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The ANP leader stressed that the recent wave of violence and unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa required immediate attention.

He emphasized the need to identify and act against facilitators of terrorism to restore peace and protect citizens.