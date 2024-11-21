Open Menu

ANP Seeks Urgent Joint Session To Address Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ANP seeks urgent joint session to address security concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Central President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, strongly condemned the tragic firing incident in Kurram, terming it a national tragedy.

He called for an urgent joint session of parliament to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Aimal Wali Khan lamented the killing of over 35 innocent individuals, calling it a significant tragedy for the collective conscience of the nation.

He offered prayers for the departed souls and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The ANP leader stressed that the recent wave of violence and unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa required immediate attention.

He emphasized the need to identify and act against facilitators of terrorism to restore peace and protect citizens.

Related Topics

Firing Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Law And Order Parliament

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

5 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

5 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

6 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

6 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

7 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

8 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

8 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

8 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan