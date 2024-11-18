ANP senior leader Haji Adeel remembered on 8th death anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 8th death anniversary of the renowned nationalist, ANP stalwart and advocate of the provincial rights Haji Mohammad Adeel was observed here on Monday by his family, political workers and his well-wishers.

Born on August 10, 1941, Haji Mohammad Adeel died of renal failure in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar on November 18, 2016 at the age of 75 years.

He was a Hindko speaker and son of Hakeem Abdul Jalil who had actively participated in the non-violent movement, 'Khudai Khidmatgar' against the British empire in the sub-continent.

Late Haji Adeel won four consecutive elections to the provincial assembly and served as finance minister and deputy speaker of the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As a member of the upper house of the parliament, he represented KP in the National Finance Commission. Due to his active role and efforts in the commission the Federal government paid a huge amount of Rs 585 billion to the province.

Haji Adeel was also the member of different standing committees of the senate and parliamentary leader in senate.

Adeel also supported various initiatives for sustainable development in Pakistan.