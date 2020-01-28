ANP serves show-cause notices to President, Secretary PSF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial President Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan here Tuesday served show cause notices to Provincial President and General Secretary of Pakhtun Student Federation (PSF) over act of hooliganism and vandalism at Bacha Khan Markaz the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan here Tuesday served show cause notices to Provincial President and General Secretary of Pakhtun Student Federation (PSF) over act of hooliganism and vandalism at Bacha Khan Markaz the other day.

A press release said that President PSF Waseem Khattak and General Secretary Usman Shah insulted party workers and used abusive language during a meeting at Bacha Khan Markaz.

Both the leaders had been directed to explain their acts in writing within three-day failing to which strict actions would be initiated against them.

Aimal Wali said that no one would be allowed to hurt the sentiments of party workers and violate party discipline.