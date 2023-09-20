ANP slain leaders laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of Awami National Party's central leader, Arbab Ghulam Kasi who was gunned down was held here in Kuchlak area on Wednesday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, IG police, leaders of various political parties among others were in attendance.

Unidentified armed men gunned down ANP central leader on Tuesday night. The motive behind the assassination is yet to be ascertained.