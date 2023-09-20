Open Menu

ANP Slain Leaders Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

ANP slain leaders laid to rest

The funeral prayers of Awami National Party's central leader, Arbab Ghulam Kasi who was gunned down was held here in Kuchlak area on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of Awami National Party's central leader, Arbab Ghulam Kasi who was gunned down was held here in Kuchlak area on Wednesday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, IG police, leaders of various political parties among others were in attendance.

Unidentified armed men gunned down ANP central leader on Tuesday night. The motive behind the assassination is yet to be ascertained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Awami National Party

Recent Stories

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thurs ..

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Families of two more police martyrs get houses

Families of two more police martyrs get houses

7 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role international ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role internationally in realizing ombudsmanship ..

7 minutes ago
 Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi ..

Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi call on Balochistan Caretaker ..

7 minutes ago
 SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

13 minutes ago
 Christian community leaders visit Central Police O ..

Christian community leaders visit Central Police Office

6 minutes ago
Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk ..

Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk: Study

6 minutes ago
 4 land grabbers arrested

4 land grabbers arrested

6 minutes ago
 Finance ministry contradicts media report on exter ..

Finance ministry contradicts media report on external financing shortfall

6 minutes ago
 DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Co ..

DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Colleges

6 minutes ago
 US Attorney General denies political influence on ..

US Attorney General denies political influence on Trump, Biden prosecutions

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEA ..

Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEAN Expo visitors

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan