UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Submits Adjournment Motion Against Killing Of DEO Kolai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:39 PM

ANP submits adjournment motion against killing of DEO Kolai

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak Friday submitted adjournment motion demanding arrest of the perpetrators involved in killing of District Education Officer (DEO) Kolai Palas, Nawab Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak Friday submitted adjournment motion demanding arrest of the perpetrators involved in killing of District education Officer (DEO) Kolai Palas, Nawab Ali.

The adjournment motion demanded arrest of killers and giving compensation package to the family of Nawab Ali.

The motion said that concerned authorities should take concrete steps to arrest killers and restore confidence of people.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Education Family

Recent Stories

Electricity suspension schedule for October 21 in ..

2 minutes ago

Ceremony of Government College University position ..

2 minutes ago

Southern Punjab maintain unbeaten record, Khyber P ..

56 minutes ago

RPO Hazara visits Chalaisar, reviews investigation ..

2 minutes ago

Water crisis need national consensus, strategy to ..

5 minutes ago

Despite all arms, ammunition, India has failed to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.