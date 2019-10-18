ANP submits adjournment motion against killing of DEO Kolai

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak Friday submitted adjournment motion demanding arrest of the perpetrators involved in killing of District Education Officer (DEO) Kolai Palas, Nawab Ali

The adjournment motion demanded arrest of killers and giving compensation package to the family of Nawab Ali.

The motion said that concerned authorities should take concrete steps to arrest killers and restore confidence of people.