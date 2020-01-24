UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Submits Adjournment Motion For Regularization Of SPF

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

ANP submits adjournment motion for regularization of SPF

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA from Shangla Faisal Zaib Khan has submitted an adjournment motion in provincial Assembly Secretariat on regularization of services of Special Police Force (SPF).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) MPA from Shangla Faisal Zaib Khan has submitted an adjournment motion in provincial Assembly Secretariat on regularization of services of Special Police Force (SPF).

Talking to media after submitting the motion, he said that SPF contributed equally in war against terrorism like other security forces especially KP police and their Jawans rendered sacrifices of their lives in this war.

He said that chief minister KP issued directives of regularization of their services a few months back and also committed on the floor of House but until now no step was taken by KP government.

He said the adjournment motion has been submitted to ascertain whether the government is doing anything for Special Police Force to give surety of jobs and peace of mind to the officials attached with the force.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Shangla Media From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.