ANP submits adjournment motion for regularization of SPF

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) MPA from Shangla Faisal Zaib Khan has submitted an adjournment motion in provincial Assembly Secretariat on regularization of services of Special Police Force (SPF).

Talking to media after submitting the motion, he said that SPF contributed equally in war against terrorism like other security forces especially KP police and their Jawans rendered sacrifices of their lives in this war.

He said that chief minister KP issued directives of regularization of their services a few months back and also committed on the floor of House but until now no step was taken by KP government.

He said the adjournment motion has been submitted to ascertain whether the government is doing anything for Special Police Force to give surety of jobs and peace of mind to the officials attached with the force.