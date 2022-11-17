(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the provincial assembly on poor policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province.

Babak said that PTI government's policies had made the life of common man miserable in the province, adding that due to price hike and unemployment the people were facing mental stress while the incidents of extortionists and kidnapping for ransom had forced hundreds to migrate to other provinces.

He deplored that the resources of KP were being used for political campaigns of Imran Khan and his public gatherings.

On the other side the chief minister, acting governor, ministers and other cabinet members were adding woes to the worries of the people by blocking roads and streets in the name of protests.

Babak said that the KP CM was using provincial resources, district administration and police for PTI's protests, adding that civil service should not be politicized.

He said that the ANP would raise voice against corrupt PTI government and its illegal activities at all the platforms and would not leave the people of KP at the mercy of incompetent government.