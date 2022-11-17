UrduPoint.com

ANP Submits Adjournment Motion On PTI Govt's Poor Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 08:05 PM

ANP submits adjournment motion on PTI govt's poor policies

Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the provincial assembly on poor policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the provincial assembly on poor policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province.

Babak said that PTI government's policies had made the life of common man miserable in the province, adding that due to price hike and unemployment the people were facing mental stress while the incidents of extortionists and kidnapping for ransom had forced hundreds to migrate to other provinces.

He deplored that the resources of KP were being used for political campaigns of Imran Khan and his public gatherings.

On the other side the chief minister, acting governor, ministers and other cabinet members were adding woes to the worries of the people by blocking roads and streets in the name of protests.

Babak said that the KP CM was using provincial resources, district administration and police for PTI's protests, adding that civil service should not be politicized.

He said that the ANP would raise voice against corrupt PTI government and its illegal activities at all the platforms and would not leave the people of KP at the mercy of incompetent government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kidnapping Awami National Party Governor Poor Provincial Assembly Man Price All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SATRC exemplary platform of sub-regional digital c ..

SATRC exemplary platform of sub-regional digital cooperation, mutual assistance: ..

2 minutes ago
 PKLI successfully transplanted 350 kidneys so far: ..

PKLI successfully transplanted 350 kidneys so far: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

3 minutes ago
 CM Sindh lauds armed forces role in eliminating te ..

CM Sindh lauds armed forces role in eliminating terrorism

3 minutes ago
 KP CM lays foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase ..

KP CM lays foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine agree to extend grain export deal

Russia, Ukraine agree to extend grain export deal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.