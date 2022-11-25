UrduPoint.com

ANP Submits Adjournment Motion On Target Killing Of Police In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 07:49 PM

ANP submits adjournment motion on target killing of Police in KP

Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in provincial assembly regarding increasing incidents of target killing of police in the province and provision of perks and privileges to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in provincial assembly regarding increasing incidents of target killing of police in the province and provision of perks and privileges to them.

It said that in the wake of increasing target killing of KP police, its was imperative to provide modern weapons and vehicles to them while new posts and police stations should be constructed.

The motion also recommended capacity building of police besides an increase in salaries and other perks and privileges.

Sardar Babak said that the KP police officials sacrificed their lives in all every situation especially during war against terrorism, therefore in recognition of their sacrifices, the provincial government should increase the martyrs' package.

He said that elimination of terrorism and other crimes were possible only by fulfilling all the needs of the police force.

Related Topics

Target Killing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Vehicles All Government

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

25 minutes ago
 Bale 'gutted' as Iran defeat leaves Wales facing W ..

Bale 'gutted' as Iran defeat leaves Wales facing World Cup exit

25 minutes ago
 WSSC, AWK University & WorldAid observe World Toil ..

WSSC, AWK University & WorldAid observe World Toilet Day

25 minutes ago
 Bulgaria to Buy Eight More F-16 Fighter Jets From ..

Bulgaria to Buy Eight More F-16 Fighter Jets From US - Reports

27 minutes ago
 Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

27 minutes ago
 'We can't cry about' Iran defeat, says Wales' Page ..

'We can't cry about' Iran defeat, says Wales' Page

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.