ANP submits adjournment motion on target killing of Police in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in provincial assembly regarding increasing incidents of target killing of police in the province and provision of perks and privileges to them.

It said that in the wake of increasing target killing of KP police, its was imperative to provide modern weapons and vehicles to them while new posts and police stations should be constructed.

The motion also recommended capacity building of police besides an increase in salaries and other perks and privileges.

Sardar Babak said that the KP police officials sacrificed their lives in all every situation especially during war against terrorism, therefore in recognition of their sacrifices, the provincial government should increase the martyrs' package.

He said that elimination of terrorism and other crimes were possible only by fulfilling all the needs of the police force.