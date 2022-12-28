ANP submits call attention notice against load shedding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against unscheduled power load shedding and demanded the provincial government to raise the issue in the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak submitted a call attention notice in Assembly Secretariat mentioning that KP is producing the cheapest electricity but unfortunately the people of the province are facing more than 18 hours load shedding.

He said that KP was producing low cast hydel electricity while its people were getting it at increased rates.

He demanded the provincial government to raise the issue in CCI on the priority basis.