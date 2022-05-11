ANP submits call attention notice in PA to root out heinous business of narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the alleged open sale and use of narcotics and drugs throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the alleged open sale and use of narcotics and drugs throughout the province.

The call attention notice was submitted by Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak.

He said that narcotics and drugs were affecting the health of young people and their numbers were increasing day by day.

The notice also lamented that the growing spread of drugs had made our society miserable, but no serious or practical steps were taken to control this menace.

Moreover, call attention notice urges the government to address this humanitarian issue to root out this heinous business in a serious manner.

In addition, the noticed also stressed on parents and society to play a role in protecting their future generations from this scourge.