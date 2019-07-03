UrduPoint.com
ANP Submits Calling Attention Notice On Killing Of Sartaj Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:03 PM

ANP submits calling attention notice on killing of Sartaj Khan

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak Wednesday submitted a calling attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seeking arrest of perpetrators involved in killing of Sartaj Khan, City District President of ANP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak Wednesday submitted a calling attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seeking arrest of perpetrators involved in killing of Sartaj Khan, City District President of ANP.

The calling attention notice demanded arrest of killers of Sartak Khan and to bring them in court of law. The notice also said that it is a matter of concern that within a day of Sartaj brutally murdered, a local leader of ANP, Abdullah Yousafzai, his son and brother was fired upon by unknown assailants.

Babak through his calling attention notice said that people should be provided security and that steps should be taken to stop targeting of ANP workers.

