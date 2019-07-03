ANP submits calling attention notice on killing of Sartaj Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak Wednesday submitted a calling attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seeking arrest of perpetrators involved in killing of Sartaj Khan, City District President of ANP

The calling attention notice demanded arrest of killers of Sartak Khan and to bring them in court of law. The notice also said that it is a matter of concern that within a day of Sartaj brutally murdered, a local leader of ANP, Abdullah Yousafzai, his son and brother was fired upon by unknown assailants.

Babak through his calling attention notice said that people should be provided security and that steps should be taken to stop targeting of ANP workers.