ANP submits calling attention notice over absence of examination centers in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday submitted calling attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to hold debate on lack of ETEA test and examination centers in district Shangla.

Mover of the calling attention notice, Faisal Zeb Khan said that students of Shangla were facing difficulties due to absence of ETEA test and examination centers.

He said that students were left with no option other than to travel different districts for examination.

He said that travelling and residential expenses were added to the miseries of students who are already facing financial problems due to education fees and other related expenses.

The notice demanded of education department and officials concerned to take steps in this connection and arrange ETEA test and examination centers in Shangla.