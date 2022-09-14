UrduPoint.com

ANP Submits CAN On Corruption, Unjustified Appointments In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

ANP submits CAN on corruption, unjustified appointments in KP

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and Provincial General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak Wednesday submitted a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat to hold in-house debate on rampant corruption in KP public departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and Provincial General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak Wednesday submitted a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat to hold in-house debate on rampant corruption in KP public departments.

The CAN read that experience was ignored and blue eyed were appointed on important posts while regularization orders of staff working in Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have also been issued contravening existing rules and regulations.

It was said that all these appointments that negates claims of provincial government to ensure transparency are creating resentment among officials while the departments that are tasked to hold accountability have turned a blind eye towards appointments of persons who are regularized despite that they are appointed six months back.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party All Government

Recent Stories

Resham reacts to trolling on social media

Resham reacts to trolling on social media

15 minutes ago
 PMA Sindh organizes free medical camp for flood v ..

PMA Sindh organizes free medical camp for flood victims

51 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals in Noor Muka ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case

52 seconds ago
 Special Squad held peddler recovered 70kg hashish

Special Squad held peddler recovered 70kg hashish

54 seconds ago
 Cholera Outbreak in Syria Kills 7 People, Over 50 ..

Cholera Outbreak in Syria Kills 7 People, Over 50 Infected - Health Ministry

57 seconds ago
 Taliban 'looking into' video showing executions

Taliban 'looking into' video showing executions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.