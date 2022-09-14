ANP submits CAN on corruption, unjustified appointments in KP

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and Provincial General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak Wednesday submitted a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat to hold in-house debate on rampant corruption in KP public departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and Provincial General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak Wednesday submitted a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat to hold in-house debate on rampant corruption in KP public departments.

The CAN read that experience was ignored and blue eyed were appointed on important posts while regularization orders of staff working in Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have also been issued contravening existing rules and regulations.

It was said that all these appointments that negates claims of provincial government to ensure transparency are creating resentment among officials while the departments that are tasked to hold accountability have turned a blind eye towards appointments of persons who are regularized despite that they are appointed six months back.