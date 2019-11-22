ANP submits motion against low voltage, power rates in Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak Friday submitted an adjournment motion in provincial assembly against increased rates of electricity, load shedding and low voltage

The resolution reads that miseries of masses have been increased due to exorbitant rates of electricity. It also demanded relief for KP people who are being faced by the problems due to low voltage and load shedding.

The resolution also demanded relief for the province that was affected by militancy and terrorism.