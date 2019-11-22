UrduPoint.com
ANP Submits Motion Against Low Voltage, Power Rates In Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:21 PM

ANP submits motion against low voltage, power rates in Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak Friday submitted an adjournment motion in provincial assembly against increased rates of electricity, load shedding and low voltage.

The resolution reads that miseries of masses have been increased due to exorbitant rates of electricity. It also demanded relief for KP people who are being faced by the problems due to low voltage and load shedding.

The resolution also demanded relief for the province that was affected by militancy and terrorism.

