ANP Submits Motion Against Road-blockade In PTI Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday submitted an adjournment motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests and blockade of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Parliamentary leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the motion in assembly secretariat mentioning that PTI's workers staging protests and blocking motorways and other roads due to which the people especially females, senior citizens, school children and patients are facing difficulties.

He alleged that government machinery was being used in the protests and ministers were displaying arms to threat others which was against the law but the KP police did not take action. He said that unfortunately KP police restored to baton charge and lodged FIRs on peaceful protesting teachers in Peshawar.

Sardar Babak demanded of the House to admit his adjournment motion for a debate.

