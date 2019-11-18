ANP submits resolution in KP Assembly for gas supply to Buner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary leader in provincial assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Monday submitted a resolution in Assembly secretariat for provision of gas supply to district Buner.

The ANP leader urged Federal government in the resolution that district Buner was deprived of gas supply despite fact that district Buner has vast fertile land, producing best tobacco, suitable for tourism and rich in natural resources while hundreds of thousands of people from the district send foreign reserve every year from abroad.

He said provision of gas supply to Buner would protect millions of trees from being axed and it would save millions of rupees being spent on tree plantation drive.

Babak said KP province was generating huge quantity of natural gas annually and district Buner should be given gas supply on war footing while fulfilling longstanding demand of the local people.