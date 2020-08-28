ANP submits resolution seeking probe killing of Altaf Mohmand in GB

Awami National Party (ANP) Friday submitted resolution in KP Assembly Secretariat sought probe about the killing Altaf Khan Mohmand in Gilgit Baltistan the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Friday submitted resolution in KP Assembly Secretariat sought probe about the killing Altaf Khan Mohmand in Gilgit Baltistan the other day.

Nisar Ahmad Mohmand submitted resolution which stated that Pashtuns were facing problems of robberies, dacoits and others in GB.

The police neither register FIR nor investigating the incidents.

He demanded of the provincial government to recommend Federal government to take action and investigate the incident and give exemplary punishment to people involved in the incidents.