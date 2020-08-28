UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Submits Resolution Seeking Probe Killing Of Altaf Mohmand In GB

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

ANP submits resolution seeking probe killing of Altaf Mohmand in GB

Awami National Party (ANP) Friday submitted resolution in KP Assembly Secretariat sought probe about the killing Altaf Khan Mohmand in Gilgit Baltistan the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Friday submitted resolution in KP Assembly Secretariat sought probe about the killing Altaf Khan Mohmand in Gilgit Baltistan the other day.

Nisar Ahmad Mohmand submitted resolution which stated that Pashtuns were facing problems of robberies, dacoits and others in GB.

The police neither register FIR nor investigating the incidents.

He demanded of the provincial government to recommend Federal government to take action and investigate the incident and give exemplary punishment to people involved in the incidents.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Gilgit Baltistan FIR Government

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

14 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

21 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

26 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.