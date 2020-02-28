(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial president of ANP, Aimal Wali Khan has summoned a meeting of the KP cabinet on Monday (March 2, 2020) at 11 am in Bacha Khan Markaz.

Beside, organizational matters, the meeting will discuss political situation and finalize arrangements for Pashtoon Qoumi Jirga.

The meeting will also discuss the performance of the subsidiary wings of the party.

The provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan has directed all members of the cabinet to ensure their attendance in the meeting.