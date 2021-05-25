ANP supports academic independence of universities: Aimal Wali Khan

Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President , Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday announced his party's supports for the demand of Federations of All Pakistan Universities Staff Associations to protect academic independence of the universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President , Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday announced his party's supports for the demand of Federations of All Pakistan Universities Staff Associations to protect academic independence of the universities.

In a statement, he said that PTI government has ruined the system of the country by implementing rules of their own choices without consultation with the experts.

"Government needs to ensure the academic independence of universities, undue political interference must be stopped and teachers' due benefits must be ensured at any cost".

He alleged that government has badly failed to provide a suitable environment for the students and teachers in education institutions.