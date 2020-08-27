UrduPoint.com
ANP Suspends Member From Buner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan Thursday suspended the membership of a party worker from Buner for a period of six months.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, Aimal Wali Khan said party member Afzal Khan from Buner had issued derogatory remarks against the party leaders.

He said a show-cause notice was served on Afzal Khan and a reply was received from him which was considered as unsatisfactory by the party management.

The membership of Afzal Khan was suspended for six months and a check would be kept on his activities during the suspension period, he said adding after six month the party would consider his reinstatement with consultation.

