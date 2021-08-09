ANP suspends membership of two members

UrduPoint.com

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday suspended the membership of former MPA, Qaiser Wali Khan and general secretary district Buner for a period of six months, said a press release issued here on Monday

According to a statement issued by Samar Haroon Bilour, provincial spokesperson of ANP, both members of the party were issued show-cause notices to which they had have replied.

In light of the replies of the organization and both members, the party has approved suspension of their basic membership for a period of six months. During the suspension period, party will strictly monitor their activities.

