ANP takes out rally, pays tribute to police martyrs

BANNU, Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::Awami National Party (ANP) District Bannu here Tuesday took out a rally in connection with Police Martyrs Day.

The rally started from Jaman Road and culminated at Police Lines where participants met with officers of the force.

Leaders of the rally paid tribute to police force for their sacrifices in line of duty and said that their services for the motherland would always be remembered. They said that meritorious contributions and sacrifices of police force all over the Pakistan are unprecedented and memorable.

They said that ANP paid tribute to gallant police force for their sacrifices and would always support them.