UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Takes Out Rally, Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

ANP takes out rally, pays tribute to police martyrs

BANNU, Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::Awami National Party (ANP) District Bannu here Tuesday took out a rally in connection with Police Martyrs Day.

The rally started from Jaman Road and culminated at Police Lines where participants met with officers of the force.

Leaders of the rally paid tribute to police force for their sacrifices in line of duty and said that their services for the motherland would always be remembered. They said that meritorious contributions and sacrifices of police force all over the Pakistan are unprecedented and memorable.

They said that ANP paid tribute to gallant police force for their sacrifices and would always support them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Police Awami National Party Martyrs Shaheed Road All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Amongst Deserving ..

14 minutes ago

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

28 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.