ANP Tehsil Vice President Kidnapped

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:26 PM

ANP Tehsil vice president kidnapped

The Awami National Party (ANP) Khar teshil vice president Ikrmullah was kidnapped from his under construction house in Islam Dehri on Wednesday by unidentified persons, officials confirmed

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) Khar teshil vice president Ikrmullah was kidnapped from his under construction house in islam Dehri on Wednesday by unidentified persons, officials confirmed.

Officials of both the district administration and Levies force told that they had launched search operation in the area for safe and early recovery of the abductee.

ANP VP Ikramullah was also the president of a local welfare organization while he had been running shop in the area.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

