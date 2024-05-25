ANP terms KP budget jugglery of words, manipulation of figures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday rejected the provincial budget-2024-25 present for the new financial year and termed it as jugglery of words and manipulation of figures.

Talking to media men, spokesman of the Awami National Party Arsalan Khan Nazim has rejected the provincial budget for the new fiscal year and termed it the manipulation of figures. Presenting the provincial budget-2024-25 before the Federal budget is aimed to deceive the people. The total size of the budget is 1754 billion while the province's own revenues are only 93 billion rupees, Arslan Khan said and questioned that the provincial revenues were 18 times less than the total volume of the budget, so how was this surplus budget presented.

What kind of surplus budget is this that revenue is 93 billion while expenditure is 1654 billion, Arsalan questioned.

He said that what the PTI government wanted to prove by presenting the budget before the federal government.

In Pakistan, the budget has become a joke, he said, adding, the Pakhtunkhwa government has gone a few steps further by presenting an illogical budget. It was also promised to make another 122 billion rupees in debt to the already indebted province, said the provincial spokesperson of ANP.

He said why confrontation is being done for provincial rights instead of good relations with the Center. The Chief Minister, he said, is putting the entire province at stake for his party’s ego. If the interest of the province had been put first, instead of smoky rhetoric, the people would have got relief, Arsalan Khan said, adding that the ANP would not allow the province to be made a scapegoat for personal interests.