ANP think-tank to meet tomorrow at Wali Bagh

Awami National Party (ANP) has convened a meeting of the party 'think-tank' at Wali Bagh, Charsadda on Saturday

ANP chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan will preside over the meeting, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Beside, overall national political situation, the meeting will also review Azadi March and post march situation in the country. All members of the think-tank have been invited formally.