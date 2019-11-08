UrduPoint.com
ANP Think-tank To Meet Tomorrow At Wali Bagh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:58 PM

ANP think-tank to meet tomorrow at Wali Bagh

Awami National Party (ANP) has convened a meeting of the party 'think-tank' at Wali Bagh, Charsadda on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has convened a meeting of the party 'think-tank' at Wali Bagh, Charsadda on Saturday.

ANP chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan will preside over the meeting, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Beside, overall national political situation, the meeting will also review Azadi March and post march situation in the country. All members of the think-tank have been invited formally.

