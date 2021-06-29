ANP to attend NSC meeting: Hoti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Senior Vice President Amir Haider Khan Hoti Tuesday said that the party leadership would attend the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on July 1.

Amir Haider Hoti, in a statement, said they would fully participate in the meeting.

As regards the Afghan situation, he said the withdrawal of US forces would have adverse effects not only in Afghanistan but also in Pakistan as well.

He said that though the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan was politically imperative but the United States should have first settled the Afghan issue.

The Taliban were reportedly reorganizing, with its different groups were making alliances and taking control of the Afghan districts, he added.

Hoti said Pakistan and Afghanistan should also have to seek together a lasting solution to the issue.

Regarding electoral reforms, he said the government and opposition parties should do the legislation with consensus to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in future.