UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP To Attend NSC Meeting: Hoti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:29 PM

ANP to attend NSC meeting: Hoti

Awami National Party (ANP) Senior Vice President Amir Haider Khan Hoti Tuesday said that the party leadership would attend the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on July 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Senior Vice President Amir Haider Khan Hoti Tuesday said that the party leadership would attend the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on July 1.

Amir Haider Hoti, in a statement, said they would fully participate in the meeting.

As regards the Afghan situation, he said the withdrawal of US forces would have adverse effects not only in Afghanistan but also in Pakistan as well.

He said that though the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan was politically imperative but the United States should have first settled the Afghan issue.

The Taliban were reportedly reorganizing, with its different groups were making alliances and taking control of the Afghan districts, he added.

Hoti said Pakistan and Afghanistan should also have to seek together a lasting solution to the issue.

Regarding electoral reforms, he said the government and opposition parties should do the legislation with consensus to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Awami National Party United States July From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

United Airlines unveils record jet order in bet on ..

20 seconds ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results -- 1st update

21 seconds ago

CPEC's 2nd phase, helps generate huge job opportun ..

23 seconds ago

Mother, son including four held for transporting d ..

24 seconds ago

Second phase of 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par' starts ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish Court Obligates Catalonia's Ex-Politicians ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.