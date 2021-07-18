UrduPoint.com
ANP To Celebrate Eid Ul Azha With Simplicity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to celebrate Eid ul Azha with simplicity and due to the death of former provincial president, Begum Nasim Wali it will hold no activity during Eid ul Azha. It is first Eid after the death of Begum Nasim Wali, said a message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Sunday.

The provincial president ANP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan said that Eid festivities in both Wali Bagh and Hoti House will remain suspended during Eidul Azha.

Aimal Wali Khan has urged upon the Party workers and office bearers for taking care of poor and destitute beside their own families during Eid festivities. He said Eidul Azha teaches the lesson of sacrifice, so they should ensure full support to people living near them.

On behalf of ANP, he has also congratulated the whole Muslim ummah, particularly Pakhtuns on Eidul Azha.

