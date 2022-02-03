(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :ANP announced to commemorate 12th death anniversary of its former central President, renowned poet and writer, Ajmal Khattak, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday.

In this connection, Malgary Leekwalan, literary wing of the party will organize seminars and 'Mushairas' on February 7 in all district headquarters of the province.

Provincial Secretary Culture ANP, Khadim Hussain said that Malgary Leekwalan would organize seminars and 'Mushairas' in all districts to pay tributes to late Ajmal Khattak. All affiliated wings of the party have been directed to ensure large scale participation in these functions.