PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial President, Awami National Party (APP), Aimal Wali Khan here Friday said that his party would continue raising voice for the supremacy of parliament.

Aimal Wali said in a statement that his party would hold a long march for the independence of the judiciary after Eid and urged democratic forces, bars associations and people of all walks of life to join hands for the purpose.

He said all the institutions should work in their domain as it was the only way the country would make progress.