ANP to convene All Party Conference on May 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Awami National Party Saturday announced to convene an All-Party Conference (APC) on the ongoing situation in the country on May 3, Member National Assembly Amir Haider Khan Hoti said here.

It has been decided to call the APC on the direction and guidance of Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan, said Amir Haider Khan added.

He disclosed that All Parties Conference (APC) will be held on May 3, 2023 in Islamabad wherein before the APC, ANP Central Council meeting will be held in Islamabad on May 2, 2023.

He said, a committee has been established under the Chairmanship of Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain for APC, adding, "All political parties and people of different schools of thought will be invited to participate in the APC."