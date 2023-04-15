UrduPoint.com

ANP To Convene All Party Conference On May 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANP to convene All Party Conference on May 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Awami National Party Saturday announced to convene an All-Party Conference (APC) on the ongoing situation in the country on May 3, Member National Assembly Amir Haider Khan Hoti said here.

It has been decided to call the APC on the direction and guidance of Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan, said Amir Haider Khan added.

He disclosed that All Parties Conference (APC) will be held on May 3, 2023 in Islamabad wherein before the APC, ANP Central Council meeting will be held in Islamabad on May 2, 2023.

He said, a committee has been established under the Chairmanship of Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain for APC, adding, "All political parties and people of different schools of thought will be invited to participate in the APC."

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Awami National Party APC Asfandyar Wali Khan May All

Recent Stories

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

27 minutes ago
 New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

2 hours ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.