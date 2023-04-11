ANP to convene APC on prevailing political, security situations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :President of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amil Wali Khan on Tuesday said that the party was apprehensive about the prevailing political and security situation of the country and would convene All Parties Conference in Islamabad on May 3.

Talking to media here at Peshawar Press Club, he said that among others the issues of elections and an all-out comprehensive operation to get rid of the menace of terrorism would be discussed.

Referring to the decision of the National Security Committee regarding all-out operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation from Pakistan, Aimal Wali said that there was a comprehensive formula of "National Action Plan" to eradicate terrorism which was agreed by all the state institutions, political parties, and stakeholders.

"If the state is serious about eliminating terrorism, then it should ensure compliance of NAP in letter and spirit," he remarked.

He said it was imperative for all the state institutions and stakeholders to remain in their ambit for the political and economic prosperity and development of the country.