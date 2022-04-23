UrduPoint.com

ANP To Hold Meeting Of Its Organizational Bodies

Published April 23, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak has summoned meetings of the Party's provincial cabinet, executive committee and provincial council on May 26, 27 and 28 respectively.

The meetings would be held in Bacha Khan Markaz wherein matters relating to existing political scenario would be discussed, said a release issued here Saturday.

The meetings would also deliberate over organizational matters of the Party, last local government elections and the strategy for next general elections.

More Stories From Pakistan

