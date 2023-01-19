ANP to mark Bacha Khan Week from Jan 20

UrduPoint.com

Awami National Party (ANP) would observe Bacha Khan Week from January 20, the inaugural ceremony would be held here at Bacha Khan Markaz

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan would address the inaugural ceremony while the central and provincial leaders, council members and workers would be in attendance.

On the occasion, books, cultural and dress stalls would be displayed at Bacha Khan markaz, for the attraction of guests. The week-long celebrations would continue till January 29.

