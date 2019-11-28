UrduPoint.com
ANP To Observe Bacha Khan, Wali Khan Death Anniversaries Across KP

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:19 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) provincial working committee Thursday decided to observe death anniversaries of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan across the province by holding rallies and public meetings.

The meeting of provincial working committee held here decided that public gatherings would be held on January 20 in Peshawar division, Malakand division on January 26, Southern districts on January 22 and Hazara division on January 24.

Similarly stalls would be set up at Bacha Khan Centres for a week that would be inaugurated on January 20, the meeting chaired by ANP Provincial president Aimal Wali Khan decided.

The meeting also discussed that provincial cabinet and party leadership would consider visit to grave of Bacha Khan in Jalalabad Afghanistan.

